Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Meridian's Rachel Hepworth

It's not for the faint-hearted but last weekend thousands flocked to Winchester for one of the hottest events in the foodie calendar - the Cheese and Chilli Festival.

One of the highlights of the day was the chilli-eating competition.

As the chillies get hotter, only a few make it to the end with a chilli more than two thousand times hotter than is normally tolerable.

Play Brightcove video

Watch as people take part in a chilli eating challenge

Winchester's Cheese and Chilli Festival isn't just about the heat - it's about flavour and variety too - with cookery displays, a festival vibe, and producers from across the region.

There was a whole range of things to try on offer - the chilli cheese proving a big hit.

Others enjoyed the sunshine and the festival vibe.