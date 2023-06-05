Hundreds of emergency services personnel are involved in a large-scale training exercise to test their response to a critical incident at an amusement park in Kent.

Police, fire and ambulance staff will be responding to a simulated emergency involving a ‘harmful chemical’ at Dreamland in Margate today (5 June).

The public are being warned not to be alarmed if they see lots of emergency vehicles in the area, with staff wearing protective clothing also expected.

Organisers say the scenario will focus on a music event at the venue, with a fictitious crowd of around 6,500 people being exposed to a potentially harmful chemical.

More than 200 people are due to be involved in the drill, organised by Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters will be assisting with the mass decontamination of role-playing casualties, with crews building shower units.

Crew Manager Brennan Ralls, from Margate fire station, said: “This exercise is a great opportunity to work together with our partners and colleagues, to ensure we are always prepared to respond to any emergency.

“We’re likely to be at the venue for most of the day, so we’d also like to reassure the public, particularly people who live and work near to Dreamland, that this is purely an exercise and not to be alarmed by our presence.

“We’d be grateful if people could share this message with anyone in the area, who might not have access to the internet or social media, thank you.”

Head of Operations at Dreamland Margate, Shane Guy, said: “Dreamland is delighted to be working with the emergency services and supporting agencies to deliver real time training for a major incident.

"Our staff and management team, together with our partners, will all benefit from this important exercise.”

Dave Williams, from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), said: “It is vital that we participate in exercises such as this so we can test and learn from our response.

“It will offer our commanders and specialist teams opportunities to hone their skills, as well as building on non-specialist responders’ experience of simulated events.

“It provides the perfect opportunity for our teams to work alongside our partner organisations, and, under exercise conditions, experience how each organisation works so that we are ready and prepared to respond in the event of a real incident."

The training exercise is due to take place for most of the day.

