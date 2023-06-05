The worried family of a missing grandmother from Caversham have turned to the public for help in finding her.

Patricia Ash, 74, left her home in Conisboro Avenue after 11pm on Saturday night (3 June) and hasn't been seen since.

Patricia is 5ft 6ins tall, very slim, and was possibly wearing a red cardigan and white pyjama top with purple flowers and dark blue shoes.

In a post on social media, a family family said: "In the last 4-6 weeks Patricia's dementia has meant that she leaves her house in the night.

"Normally living alone, in the last fortnight her children have left their homes and families and set up a rota so one of them was with Patricia every night.

"Despite the best precautions, Patricia left her home last night some time after 11pm and has not been seen since."

Patricia has no money on her and there are concerns she won't have had anything to eat or drink in the recent warm weather.

She is known to frequent Mapledurham Golf Course and Bugs Bottom Park.

The family are asking the public to check their gardens and sheds to see if she might have ended up there by mistake.

Inspector Nicola Hamblin, based at Reading police station, said: “We’re very concerned for her welfare, and I’m appealing to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please report this to us via our dedicated missing persons’ portal.

“If you see her, please call us on 999, quoting reference 43230244775."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...