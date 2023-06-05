Pride of Britain 2023: Nominations open for Meridian's Fundraiser of the Year

ITV Meridian is launching this year's search for a fantastic fundraiser to represent our region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

It's time to say thank you to the people who work tirelessly to support charities and good causes of all sizes.

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar - but it's the real people, not the celebrities, who are the stars of the show.

Each year, two fantastic fundraisers get to represent ITV Meridian, one from our east area and one from our west.

They attend the awards in London, and are even in with a chance of winning the overall ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year award.

Jack rowed solo from Europe to America, raising money for a brain tumour charity in memory of his late grandfather. Credit: ITV Meridian

Last year our regional fundraisers were was Jack Jarvis from Hamble and Chantele Rashbrook from Dover.

Jack rowed solo, 8,500 kilometres from Europe to America, raising money for a brain tumour charity in memory of his late grandfather.

Chantele raised tens of thousands for charity by setting up a clifftop run along the coastline.

She did it all while undergoing treatment for breast cancer herself.

Chantele Rashbrook raised tens of thousands for charity by setting up a clifftop run along the coastline. Credit: ITV Meridian

Pride of Britain Awards host Carol Vorderman said: "The Pride of Britain Awards are all about the special people who make our world a better place.

"The award for ITV Regional Fundraiser is where you come in - if you know that special person in your region who goes the extra mile to raise funds, we want to hear from you.

"It doesn’t matter how much or how little they raise - it’s about why they’re doing it, how they’re doing it - and how their selfless determination inspires others.”

Play Brightcove video

Pride of Britain Awards host Carol Vorderman

How to nominate your unsung heroes for a Pride of Britain Award

Only individuals can be nominated and they must be 18 or over.

Anyone under the age of 18 has to get permission from a parent or guardian before they're nominated.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday 6th of August at 11.59pm.

Full terms and conditions apply; please click here to view these.

To view the privacy notice, click here.

To make a nomination, please click here to go to the Pride of Britain website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...