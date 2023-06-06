All boat operations from Bournemouth Pier have been suspended following the deaths of a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council have confirmed that no vessels will operate from the pier as 'a precaution' following last week's tragedy.

Joe Abbess, 17, from Southampton, and Sunnah Khan, 12, from High Wycombe, died in hospital after being pulled from the water on Wednesday 31 May.

An inquest which was opened and adjourned on Monday, heard initial post mortem examinations revealed the provisional cause of death for both of them was drowning.

Nicola Muller, the coroner's assistant, confirmed reports of a sudden riptide in the sea at the time of the tragedy.

BCP Council said the ban on boat operations would remain, pending the outcome of a police investigation.

In a statement a spokesperson for BCP Council said: “All boat operations from the pier have been suspended as a precaution, pending a conclusion to the police investigation.

“We are aware the investigation is complex and will consult with Dorset Police when the investigation is complete.”

Dorset Police are investigating the weather, wind conditions and state of the water at the time of the tragedy.

In the latest statement, Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan said: "We continue to keep an open mind around the circumstances that have led to the tragic death of two young people in the water off the beach.

"Our thoughts remain with the families of those young people.

"As with any investigation of this nature, we have to look at all factors connected to the state of the water.

"One of those lines of enquiry has involved the pleasure boat, which was in the area at the time of the incident.

The Dorset Belle was impounded by police at Cobb’s Quay Marina in Poole, Dorset. Credit: PA

"These enquiries also include examining wind, other weather and general coastal conditions at the time.

"I would ask that the police investigation is allowed to continue without further unhelpful speculation around circumstances of the incident, and that there is respect for the families of those who have died so tragically."

A man aged in his 40s previously arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under police investigation.

More follows.