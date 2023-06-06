A woman has been taken to hospital after an explosion at her home in Bournemouth, Dorset.

Neighbours described how the windows were blown out at the property leaving the occupant trapped under rubble following the incident in Gunville Crescent on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews along with an air ambulance, police and gas network SGN attended the incident with the casualty being taken to Southampton General Hospital by land ambulance.

A witness posted on Twitter: "Happened at about 9.40 am this morning, I heard a big boom came outside and some guys were already in there helping the lady who lives there! She was trapped under rubble".

A Dorset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 9.51am this morning following a reported explosion on Gunville Crescent, Bournemouth.

"Crews from Redhill Park, Springbourne and Poole attended the multi-agency incident alongside police, ambulance and SGN.

"Our stop came in at 11.57am, we will be leaving the scene soon, but will continue to support the investigation into what has happened."

Fire crews and police at the scene on Tuesday moning. Credit: BNPS

A South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) spokesman said: "We were called at 09.53hrs to an incident in the Muscliffe area. We sent a double-crew land ambulance, air ambulance, critical care car, operations officer and doctor.

"One individual was taken by land ambulance to Southampton General Hospital."

Katie Lobban, spokeswoman for gas network company SGN, said: "Following reports of an explosion in Gunville Crescent, Bournemouth, our engineers joined the emergency services on site earlier this morning.

"We understand the homeowner who was in the house at the time has been taken to hospital, our thoughts are with them. It's too early to speculate as to what has happened, and we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause.

"Our engineers are carrying out essential checks to make the situation safe for the local community."

