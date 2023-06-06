A warning has been issued over a potential scam involving baby milk in Sussex.

Police are urging business owners and pharmacies to be vigilant after fraudsters reportedly targeted small businesses with false card payments.

An incident was reported at a premises in East Wittering, which could be linked to another case in West Sussex.

Investigator Natalie Stoddard said: “We have seen examples of large orders of baby milk in the West Sussex area, and want businesses to be vigilant.

“Treat high-value transactions with extra caution. Always verify the delivery address.

“Watch out for changes to the details customers may give you, such as a change to the delivery address, for example. We suggest that businesses should advise customers that they will only deliver to the customer’s permanent address.

"Anyone with information about the suspected fraudulent sale of baby milk in West Sussex can report information to us on the Sussex Police website or 101, and quote serial 1222 of 22/03."

