An investigation is underway following a break-in at a church in Littlehampton, Sussex.

Sussex Police said a suspect entered St Mary the Virgin church in Church Street, overnight from June 1 into June 2.

Damage was caused to a window and a candlestick was taken.

Officers attended the scene and an investigation is now underway.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1492 of 02/06.