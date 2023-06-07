An 18-year-old woman and 21-year-old man have died after a crash involving a car and a DAF truck near Ashford in Kent.

Emergency services were called to Plurenden Road in Woodchurch, at around 5pm on Monday 5 June.

The man and woman were travelling inside a white Vauxhall Corsa, which collided with a DAF truck at the Bethersden Road junction.

They died at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "T he Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage that may assist to come forward.

"Witnesses should call 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting MM/MD/059/23."

