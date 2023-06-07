Play Brightcove video

Campaigners are calling for lighting to be installed at the top of a popular park in Oxford to improve safety, after a woman was raped there.

The route through South Park is often used by students, but just over a week ago a young woman was attacked and subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Thames Valley Police said the victim, aged in her 20s, had been with the man since 7.30pm on 27 May. The attack is thought to have happened around 10.30pm.

Officers said they are prioritising the investigation into this "distressing attack" and the park was closed off while the scene was examined.

The path through the park connects Brookes University and student accommodation. It's used by local people and students at Cheney school.

The park is a popular cut-through

A petition calling on the council to install lights has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures.

It states: "Many returning from a late night stint at the library or walking the dog on a winter evening will be familiar with the routine: a growing sense of apprehension when approaching the path; a quickened pace to traverse the path as quickly as possible.

"The lack of lighting means that on a dark night it's impossible to even see your feet unless you have enough charge on your phone to use it as a torch.

"The park's reputation as a site of past sexual assault makes the installation of lights a matter of even greater urgency."

In South Park, one school leaver who uses the route every day added: "I think lighting would be a great idea, especially during the winter, when it gets darker much sooner."

Oxford Brookes student Ariana Mistery told ITV Meridian: "It's a really good idea, especially with what's happened the other week. Stuff happens like that quite often. So I think it would be really good."

But one local resident we spoke to disagreed, saying: "It's bad for the environment and bad for the birds. I mean, the birds don't like streetlights everywhere. They got confused, so it wouldn't be a good thing."

He added: "Maybe they could use torches or travel in groups. You need to use a bit of common sense."

Oxford Brookes student Alicia Hemmer disagreed, arguing: "I don't want to be rude to the animals, but also at the same time, I want to feel safe when I'm getting back home at night. I mean, it is quite scary coming back at night."

A petition calling on the council to install lighting in South Park has almost 2000 signatures. Credit: ITV Meridian

But calls for street lighting there continue to be shut down by the council.

They say there's a covenant on the land to protect wildlife, which restricts any changes. And they say there's a short detour on a well-lit road around the top of the park.

In a statement a spokesperson for Oxford City Council said: "South Park is owned by Oxford City Council but protected by a covenant held by the Oxford Preservation Trust which restricts any changes made to the park.

"Installing lighting in green spaces, particularly at sites like South Park where the many mature trees attract bats and a wide range of insects, would have a significant impact on wildlife.

"It would also come at a high cost and create an on-going carbon footprint. This would be difficult to justify when people can take the short detour using the already well-lit road around the top of the park."

A spokesman for Oxford Preservation Trust said they were aware there have been conversations about installing lighting at the top of the park but to date no proposals have been put to them to consider.

Police investigating the recent attack are appealing for witnesses.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information about this offence should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230233952.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."

