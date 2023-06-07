Dorset Council has said it will not pursue legal action to challenge the Home Office's decision to house around 500 asylum seekers on a barge in Portland Port.

The authority said it made the decision after "much careful consideration" as any legal action is "unlikely to be successful" and would "incur high costs to Dorset taxpayers".

The barge, called the Bibby Stockholm, will be berthed in Portland Port and will accommodate single adult males whilst their asylum claims are processed.

The vessel is currently undergoing refurbishment in Falmouth, Cornwall and is expected to reach the Dorset coast within the next fortnight.

There will be basic, functional accommodation on board, as well as healthcare provision, catering and 24/7 security to minimise disruption.

It will hold around 500 asylum seekers for at least 18 months, the Home Office has confirmed despite facing legal threats from local Tories.

The Bibby Stockholm has been undergoing refurbishment in Falmouth, Cornwall. Credit: PA

The Government says that the use of vessels such as the Bibby Stockholm brings the UK "in line" with other countries around the world and in Europe.

It is thought the vessel will be in operation for at least 18 months and stay berthed in the port for that time.

A spokesperson for Dorset Council said: "After much careful consideration, Dorset Council has decided to not pursue legal action to challenge the Home Office's decision to site a barge for asylum seekers in Portland Port.

"Based on specialist legal advice, and the experience other councils have had across the country, any legal action we take is unlikely to be successful and would incur high costs to Dorset taxpayers.

"We are committed to working with the Home Office and our partners to ensure minimal impact to public services for local people and that provision for the asylum seekers is properly resourced and is effective."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak onboard Border Agency cutter HMC Seeker during a visit to Dover. Credit: PA

It comes as Rishi Sunak announced two more offshore barges will soon house around 1,000 asylum seekers as part of his aims to cut the number living in hotels and reduce illegal immigration.

The prime minister said illegal Channel crossings have fallen this year compared to the same period last year, as he claimed his plan to 'stop the boats' is "starting to work" but there is still a "long way to go".

Speaking at a press conference in Dover on Monday 5 June, he said: "This is the first time since this problem began that arrivals between January and May have fallen compared to the year before.

He suggested the UK was doing better than other European countries, but said the government was not "complacent".

"With grit and determination, the government can fix this and we are using every tool at our disposal."