Two farm birds have been discovered dumped in a cardboard box in West Malling, Kent.

The cockerel and hen were found abandoned outside the gates of Manor Country Park on Thursday (1 June).

A ranger at the country park discovered the distressed birds abandoned outside the locked main gate when he turned up for work.

Kirsten Ormerod, an inspector at the RSPCA, said: “The poor birds had been shut inside a cardboard box and just dumped in front of the locked gates. They had no food, no water and no means of escaping the box.

“Heartbreakingly the ordeal was too much for the cockerel and he passed away from a seizure.

"Birds are very nervous and easily frightened animals so this would have been an extremely unsettling experience for them.

“The surviving hen has been taken to an RSPCA animal centre where she is receiving veterinary care and we are hopeful she will be able to be re-homed.

“We are keen to find out more information about how and why the birds were abandoned and are asking anyone who knows anything to get in touch with us. Unfortunately there was no CCTV in the area so we are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to help.”

Members of the public with information, are urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01086152.

The discovery of the dumped birds comes at a time that the RSPCA is seeing increasing numbers of abandoned animals amid the cost of living crisis.

In May this year alone, the RSPCA received 1,822 reports about abandonments - up from 1,609 for the same month last year - a rise of more than 13%.

Kirsten said: "Money worries and the cost of living crisis are pushing animal owners to extreme actions.

"The cost of living crisis is really starting to bite and more and more animals are being abandoned.

"Rehoming is also slowing as people struggle to cope with growing financial commitments.

"We know times are tough but we cannot emphasise enough that abandoning an animal like this is incredibly cruel and very distressing for them.

"This is a prime example of an animal becoming overwhelmed and stressed by abandonment and has sadly resulted in the death of a cockerel.

"We urge people to contact their local animal welfare groups if they are struggling to care for their animals.

"Many RSPCA branches can assist with rehoming, financial help for vet costs and even pet food temporarily - or have contacts with other groups who may be able to help.”

Pet owners can find a range of practical help and advice on the RSPCA’s dedicated cost of living hub.

The charity has also launched a dedicated phone line for those looking for support (0300 123 0650).

