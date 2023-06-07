Play Brightcove video

Watch report from ITV Meridian's Natalie Verney

A family from Buckinghamshire who became violently unwell on their dream holiday have described how guests were "dropping like flies" with suspected food poisoning.

Katie Harrington and her family spent more than £5,000 on the special celebration for her partner's 40th birthday - which they say has now been ruined.

A number of other families were struck by a sickness bug at the Rixos Sungate Resort in Antalya, Turkey, over the May half-term.

The holiday company TUI said it is investigating.

Katie's partner James Pearce said: "The first few days were amazing. The food was a buffet, and was ok on the first day but then suddenly one night I was sick, and woke up with fever, pains and sweating.

"I wasn't very well. I was bedridden, couldn't leave the room all day."

James was put on a drip with antibiotics for two days.

Play Brightcove video

James Pearce said the illness ruined his trip.

"The hotel made me feel like it was my fault for getting ill and I shouldn't be there. They didn't treat me very well.

"We met six or seven British couples in the medical room who were all ill as well.

"But I wasn't tested for food poisoning while I was there - I was just put on the drip and then sent back to my room. I've never felt anything like it.

"For me to be on holiday with the kids and not be able to go outside and in the pool with them - all I could do was drink water. I couldn't eat anything.

"I couldn't leave the room. My family didn't want to eat anything as then they didn't want to get ill."

Families reported becoming unwell at the Rixos Sungate Resort in Antalya, Turkey, over May half term. Credit: ITV Meridian

Katie said the first few days went well, but then after James became sick, he was "out of it."

"We had two days of fun and then it was all ruined," she said.

"I said he needed to see the doctor, but he couldn't even walk down there properly, I had to help him so we got a buggy to the doctor. I was really worried as I met other families who ended up in hospital, especially when he said his organs were hurting him.

"I was hoping he would be better the next day, but he was the same."

Play Brightcove video

Katie Harrington said she would worry for other guests who may have underlying health conditions.

James wasn't the only person who told ITV Meridian they were unwell.

Eight-year-old Chloe was rushed to hospital from the same resort after suffering from dehydration.

Her mum Linda Leitch was due to speak to us, but she's also fallen ill now and says she feels too unwell to be interviewed.

Linda Leitch's eight-year-old daughter Chloe was taken to hospital suffering with dehydration. Credit: Linda Leitch

After returning to the UK, and visiting a consultant here, James Pearce is now paying for blood tests to find out what caused his illness.

He says if the hotel is at fault, he wants compensation.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TUI said: "We are aware of a small number of confirmed cases of Norovirus, in the Rixos Sungate Hotel in Antalya, Turkey.

"Our team at the resort are in close contact with our customers and offering support where necessary.

"Our health and safety team are investigating in close collaboration with the hotel and we will remain in frequent contact with our customers.

"Our overseas team have tried to support Mrs Leitch throughout and our resort team remain in contact with her."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...