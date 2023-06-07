Four men have been found guilty of murder after striking a man over the head with a heavy object causing catastrophic brain damage.

Frazer Brabant, 31, was attacked at a property in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, on October 31, 2019.

A group of men had broken into a flat before chasing Frazer out and attacking him in a neighbouring garden.

Police found him lying in a front garden with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a coma until 21 January 2020, when he died.

A post-mortem examination found that Frazer had been struck multiple times to the head with a heavy, sharp-edged object described as a "machete" or "sword type weapon".

At least one of the blows caused catastrophic brain damage.

Forhad Miah, 32, of Chestnuts Close, Oakley, James O'Connor, 24 of Fairfield, Whitchurch, Lee Wood, 32, of no fixed abode, and Scott Neale, 35, of Spindle Close, Oakridge, Basingstoke, were all found guilty of murder.

Wood, Miah and Neale were also found guilty of violent disorder and conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.

Ricky Lewis, 40, of Candover Court, Basingstoke has been found guilty of conspiracy to cause GBH with intent, and not guilty of violent disorder.

All five men will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Dan Hunt from the Northern Investigation Team said: "Our thoughts are, as always, with the family and friends of Frazer.

"This was a premeditated act of violence that has not only led to a man losing his life, but has also destroyed the lives of many others.

"These convictions recognise a tremendous commitment over many years to not only those who've worked tirelessly to secure justice for Frazer, but more importantly to witnesses who've stood up to those who chose to cause misery."