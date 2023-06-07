Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson reports from Bournemouth

A man has described the moment he rescued his elderly neighbour from a suspected gas explosion in Bournemouth.

A woman was taken to hospital after the blast in Gunville Crescent in Muscliffe yesterday morning.

Gas engineers have since been carrying out checks at nearby homes.

Wayne Adlem was on the way out with his daughter when he heard a loud bang and noticed a group of people near the property.

"I asked if anyone was inside and I was told no, but that wasn't good enough for me so I went up to where the window used to be and shouted if anyone was in there.

"I heard some crying but couldn't see her."

Engineers are continuing to carry out safety checks at the scene. Credit: ITV Meridian

Wayne realised he wouldn't be able to get to her from the front of the property, so broke the gate to get around the back.

"I got to the rear and realised both of the back windows had been blown out.

"I looked in and saw she was pinned against the outside wall, by a gas cooker, with all the kitchen cupboards surrounding her.

"The wall that was behind the cooker was on top of her as well.

"There were also electrical cables dangling."

Wayne Adlem has praised the emergency services who rescued the woman.

The emergency services arrived and managed to rescue the woman in minutes.

"We very quickly pulled together as a community," Wayne added.

"Everyone was offering the emergency services drinks and refreshments, and the fire service, police and ambulance service were just fantastic.

Engineers remain at the scene while the area is cordoned off, and workers carry out safety checks.

The council is on hand to support neighbours who had to leave their homes.

There's no update on the condition of the injured woman.

It's not known what caused the blast, but an investigation is underway.

