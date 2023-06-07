Chris Billam-Smith says he still can't believe he's a World Champion.

He defeated former sparring partner Lawrence Okolie at AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium in front of a capacity crowd of 15,000.

He then dedicated his victory to his Mum Carol, who has breast cancer.

Speaking to ITV Meridian in London, he told us how a sickness bug in the week leading up to the big fight, meant he hadn't been eating.

But he said nothing was going to stop him fulfilling his lifelong dream - for both him and his family.

Chris with his mum Carol Credit: PA

"It meant everything" he said.

"I was ill all week. There was so much emotion after the win. I've been through massive ups and downs in my career. Even through training camp.

"This one was alright until fight week of course!

"My mum has got breast cancer so it meant a huge amount to me to win that for her and the whole family. She's got her operation this week, her mastectomy.

"The good thing is she doesn't have to have any chemo or anything so hopefully the mastectomy will sort her out. So I'm taking her to that on Thursday, so fingers crossed it all goes smoothly and she's fine and positive."

So what's next for the new world champ?

Billam-Smith celebrates at Vitality stadium Credit: PA

Known as The Gentleman - Chris says winning the title at the football club he's been supporting since childhood is magical.

"I don't think I'll ever top it from a dream point of view.

"There's plenty of other dreams I've got.

"I'd love to fight in Vegas one day so that's obviously a dream of mine and win more belts but I think this will always be a moment that I always cherish at the top of my list of career accomplishments."

Chris says it's now a case of having his stitches removed and then returning to training to training next month - ahead of more world title fights.

