Report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Briere Edney

A great-grandmother could be faced with moving again as the future of her sheltered housing accommodation is uncertain.

Pat Buckeridge, 97, moved into The Old Bakehouse in Chadlington last July describing it as a "friendly community".

However, at a meeting last month, residents were told that Abbeyfield, the charity which owns the home, wants to close it.

Pat said: "I have just settled happily here after all this time...

"I could not go through this again that settling in, it has been such a difficult few months."

Pat says she doesn't want to move again

She continued: "I'm just appalled, one word covers it all really. Appalled at the attitude of authorities on high, not our local staff, they're super."

Karen Archer, Pat's daughter, said at the meeting, residents were "in deep distress, they were very, very shocked. There were people in tears".

Speaking about her mother, she said: "She's 97 - why should she be asked to start again somewhere else having just settled here for a year."

Abbeyfield said the decision to consider closing the home was made after a review which assessed what they described as the changing needs of older people, as well as the investment required to keep the home up to standard and compliant with new energy efficiency rules.

An Abbeyfield spokesperson said: “As a responsible housing and care provider, we conduct periodic reviews of all of our homes to make sure they remain suitable for residents.

"We recently completed the latest review of all of our homes as part of making a clear plan for the future of the organisation and each of our homes. These reviews considered how our properties can keep pace with the changing needs, tastes and expectations of older people, the investment required to bring them up to modern standards and whether they are able to meet new regulatory and energy efficiency requirements.

"We also needed to reflect how the past few difficult years have impacted the organisation’s finances, particularly the impact of the Covid pandemic, the huge increase in energy prices, rising inflation, and rapidly increasing operating costs.

“Having fully considered the findings of this review, it is with regret that we have made the difficult decision to begin consulting on the future of The Old Bakehouse in Chadlington and Abbeyfield House in Banbury. Everybody taking part in the consultation process will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas and any proposals they may have before a final decision is made.

“We fully acknowledge the impact that this consultation, and any potential outcomes, will have on our residents and staff in particular, and we will be doing everything we can to support and assist them through this difficult process.”

Oxfordshire County Council added: “Anyone looking for information on housing options for older people in Oxfordshire – including extra care housing – can find further details on Oxfordshire County Council’s ‘Livewell Oxfordshire’ directory at livewell.gov.uk.”