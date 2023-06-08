The local council in Weymouth has had to explain why it isn't clearing seaweed from the beach.

It follows complaints from some people that the beach is covered in kelp and, apparently, children are covered in it as they emerge from the sea.

The council says the seaweed is an important part of the eco system.

The council has made the decision to leave the seaweed on the beach

Charmaine Denny, Assistant Clerk, Weymouth Town Council, said: "The council have made the decision to leave it there on the beach like we said it's natural occurrence, wildlife - marine wildlife use it, they feed from the seaweed.

"So that's why we have made the decision to leave it there. We've worked in partnership with our - and discussed it with our - colleagues at Dorset council and Keep Britain Tidy and they've also advised us to leave it there for the time being."

However, locals want it gone saying it will put off tourists from going to the town.