Around 60 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a recycling centre in Wiltshire.

Ten fire engines from seven stations were called to the scene near Pewsey on Thursday, June 8.

Crews from Pewsey, Devizes, Stratton, Westlea, Salisbury, Trowbridge and Swindon were sent to the scene along with support from Hampshire FRS (Andover) and Oxfordshire FRS (Newbury and Hungerford).

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue Service said the B3087 will remain closed on Friday until further notice.

The service also said that the road between Clench and Milton Lilbourne will be closed near to the canal due to equipment blocking the road.

Around 20 firefighters are currently at the scene as the fire rages on.

The public is being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone living near to the fire is being advised to keep doors and windows closed and stay indoors where possible.