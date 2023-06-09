Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Megan Samrai met artist Reem Acason at Rochester Art Gallery

A new exhibition at Rochester Art Gallery is celebrating the different cultures of Britain and Bahrain and how they overlap.

Running until July, 'Two Seas' depicts the two coastal homelands of Sussex artist Reem Acason, who has spent much of her time between the South East and the Middle Eastern island.

It is part of the Shubbak Festival, which is the UK's largest festival of contemporary Arab culture.

Shubbak means 'window' in Arabic and celebrates the diversity of Arab artists and their innovation.

The exhibition features paintings, prints and installations which highlight legacies related to the sea, along with the sharing of knowledge, technology, science, literature and art between cultures.

Reem Acason's exhibition is running in Rochester until July. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Reem uses a number of symbolic materials, from paper made locally in Bahrain from date palm leaves, to old fishing nets donated by fishermen working along the Sussex coastline.

Ms Acason, who now lives in Crowborough, was born in the Middle East to a Bahraini father and English mother.

She said: "Maritime history is very strong for both sides of my family. Both of my great grandfathers on my Bahraini side were both pearl divers. And on my English side, we live close to the sea.

"It was very much a celebration of both of those things, but also recognising the overlaps and the fact that we have actually as humans so much in common, irrelevant of where you come from in the word. Actually, you have a huge amount in common."

The display's title 'Two Seas' not only represents the coasts, but it's also the English translation of the word Bahrain.

A standout piece at the exhibition is a Dhow boat, which is a traditional fishing vessel that has been used in the Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean for centuries.

Dhow boats have traditionally been used for centuries. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ms Acason said: "I made a model of one and I've sort of covered it with Bahraini palm leaf paper and this huge, almost like a trawler net hanging behind it that kinds of come across the gallery floor and is made from Sussex fishing nets - but also abayas and fabrics from my family.

"Quite a few aunties and grandmas had given me jalabiyas which are like traditional Bahraini dress and that's kind of all to do with legacy and I suppose the things that we bring with us through our own lives.

"You know we're this little vessel kind of travelling through our existence but behind us we have all this history."

The showcase is also part of the Medway Print Festival that has been running for 8 years.

'Two Seas' is one of 41 events across Medway happening in 12 venues, which is on until June 18.

Artist Reem Acason's work shows the overlaps between the South East and Bahrain. Credit: Medway Council

As part of the Medway Print Festival, there will also be free printmaking workshops at Rochester Art Gallery with Reem on Saturday, 10 June.

Those who attend will be able to make wildlife prints using recycled packaging. The workshop is suitable for adults and children aged eight and above if accompanied by an adult.

Rochester Art Gallery's Curator, Allison Young, said Medway Council are delighted to be partnering with the Shubbak festival and to be working with Reem.

"As soon as we saw the work we just knew it was something that, totally something that we'd want to show.

"I think from a South east side of things we've got obviously the Kentish coast and the river Medway and there's so many references here, but I think people will be really drawn to that and this show does have a real resonance for people that live near the coast, wherever you come from."

Birds are a recurring theme of the exhibition Credit: Medway Council

Paul Cowell, Head of Culture and Libraries at Medway Council, said: “I am pleased that this fantastic exhibition is taking place at Rochester Art Gallery.

"We are proud of Medway’s rich maritime history and the concept behind this exhibition is sure to intrigue and educate both residents and visitors.

"I would also encourage people to come down and take part in the free print workshops – which provide a brilliant opportunity for people to get creative and hands on with art."

'Two Seas' is at Rochester High Street until Saturday, July 15.