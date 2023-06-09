Banksy's famous Valentine's Day Mascara mural in Margate will be unveiled to the public at Dreamland this weekend, ITV Meridian can exclusively reveal.

The artwork which originally appeared on the side of a house back in February has been moved to the amusement park in order to preserve it and ensure a permanent location for the public to visit.

The mural which incorporates a dumped freezer, has been put in a display unit in the park and will be officially open to the public on Sunday (11 June).

A spokesperson for Dreamland said: "A team of engineers, supported by an art conservator, have worked tirelessly to move the pop-up artwork from the renowned artist to its new home, preserving it and providing a permanent location for the public to visit."

Security guards were hired in by the owner of the property to protect the Margate Banksy from vandals. Credit: ITV Meridian

What happened to the Valentine's Day Mascara artwork

The mural which highlights the issue of domestic violence caused much controversy when it was unveiled on the side of a private property on Grosvenor Place near Margate Fire Station in February.

It depicts a stereotypical 1950s housewife with a black eye and a missing tooth, closing the lid of a discarded freezer, with a pair of legs poking out from the other side.

The caricature image of the housewife, wearing yellow washing-up gloves and a blue apron, features her with a swollen eye and a missing tooth.

The image also features rubbish on the ground in front of the artwork, including a broken white garden chair, a blue crate and an empty beer bottle.

Banksy confirmed the piece, entitled 'Valentine's Day mascara', was theirs on their Instagram page on Tuesday 14 February.

But controversially, just hours later, the original freezer and chair placed in front of the art were removed by Thanet District Council who declared them a health and safety hazard.

It was then replaced a day later after being "made safe" by the local authority.

Play Brightcove video

Watch as the fridge-freezer is removed from the site at Park Place, Margate.

But the following day (Thursday 16 February), visitors arrived to view the art and found the original fridge-freezer had been removed again, and replaced with a different appliance.

Red Eight Galleries confirmed the fridge had been taken back into storage for safe-keeping, because of rising costs in protecting the site, and preserving the artwork.

At the end of March specialist teams began the intricate process of removing the wall from the side of the house in Park Place, and transporting it to a "secret location" in Kent - for conservation.

The mural has now reached its final home, Dreamland in Margate where it is safely on display and everyone will be able to view it.

Where can you see Valentine's Day Mascara?

Valentine's Day Mascara has been given a top valuation of £2million by one Banksy expert, but only with the freezer included as part of the piece.

Dreamland said the original owner is keen for the relocation of the artwork, and those visiting it, aiding to raise money for local charity Oasis which supports victims of domestic violence in Margate and the surrounding areas.

The Roller Room, where the public will be able to view Valentine's Day Mascara opens at 10:30am on Sunday 11 June.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...