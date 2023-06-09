Five men have been charged with the murder of a 64-year-old man in Southampton.

Mark Noke died from a stab wound to his chest at his home in Warburton Road, in the Thornhill area of the city, in the early hours of Saturday 25 February.

Five men have been charged with murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery.

They are, Kieran Thomas Claffey, 28, of Keynsham Road, Southampton, Leighton James Tabone, 23, of no fixed abode, Bradley James O’Dell, 22, of Blendworth Lane, Southampton, Aaron Paul Dean Morgan, 31, of no fixed abode, Justin Lee Roach, 39, of Steep Close, Southampton.

Two other men have been also been charged in connection with Mark’s death.

Harley Wilson, 20, of International Way, Southampton and Daniel Alexander Bull, 30, of Valentine Avenue, Southampton have both been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

They have all been remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court today.

More follows.