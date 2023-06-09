Two men have been arrested after 1kg of cocaine was seized from a campsite on the South Downs.

The drugs were discovered at the site in Hassocks on Sunday 28 May.

Police in Brighton and Hove initially stopped a suspicious vehicle in Preston Road and the driver, a 28-year-old man from Harlow, was arrested on suspicion of driving without a driving licence, without insurance and driving under the influence of drugs.

His passenger, a 42-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, threats to kill, threats with a knife and sexual assault by touching in relation to outstanding matters.

Officers found a bag filled with cash and two pieces of gold, so both the driver and passenger were further arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The passenger was linked to a campsite on the South Downs in Hassocks, which was searched by officers.

Inside, they found 1kg of cocaine, cannabis and items linked to drug supply.

He was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis and cannabis resin).

Both men have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

