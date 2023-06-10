A man has been taken to hospital with a serious neck injury after he was injured during a suspected shoplifting incident in Southampton.

Items were taken from the Aldi store on Auckland Road in Millbrook between 5pm and 5.10pm on Wednesday. (7 June)

Police say two men and a woman then tried to leave the store’s car park in a dark Vauxhall, injuring a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s in the process.

The man in his 40s suffered minor injuries and the man in his 20s suffered a serious injury to his neck, which officers say is not considered to be life threatening or life changing at the current time.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

"Perhaps you were in the car park or the nearby area at the time and have dash cam footage which may have captured something?

"Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230225758."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...