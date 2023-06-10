A motorist has been fined for driving the wrong way up a slip road on the A3.

Hampshire Police were called to the carriageway on Saturday morning. (10 June)

Roads policing officers have criticised the driver for his 'unfathomable decision', which officers say put him and his children's lives at risk.

Taking to Twitter, a spokesperson for Hampshire Roads Policing said: " We had to stop traffic on the A3 this morning due to a person wrong side of a bridge (said person is safe).

"This driver's impatience led him to risk he and his children's lives by driving the wrong way up the slip road to get out of the queue.

"Unfathomable decision.

"Ticket issued."

