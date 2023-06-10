A murder investigation is underway after the bodies of a man and a woman in their 30s were discovered at a house in Newhaven.

Emergency services were called to the property in Lewes Road near the cemetery at around 7pm on Friday. (9 June)

A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

A 64-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Forensic officers at the scene on Lewes Road, Newhaven. Credit: ITV Meridian

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said: “We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation, following a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.

“A suspect was swiftly taken into custody and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

“I understand this will be alarming to the community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we establish the full circumstances.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...