Passengers travelling to Gatwick by train are facing major disruption after a power cut at the station.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail says all lines are closed and any services due to run to the station at the airport will be cancelled or suspended until approximately 4pm today. (Saturday 10 June)

Posting on Twitter the rail firm said: "Due to a power cut at the station at Gatwick Airport all lines are closed."Services running through this station will be cancelled or suspended.

"We have been informed that Gatwick Airport station has had a total power failure. No trains can call there for the time being."

People travelling to the airport by train are being urged to leave at least an extra 60 minutes to complete their journey.

Passengers at Three Bridges station will need to take a local Metrobus service towards Gatwick Airport/Redhill.

Passengers at Horley station will need to take a local Metrobus service towards Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges.

To assist you to complete your journey, your ticket will be accepted on the following at no extra cost:

