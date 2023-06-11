Police in Dorset searching for a teenage boy along the Purbeck coast say they've found a body.

Jack Gilespie, 17, was reported missing after he left a property in Worth Matravers at around 4.45am on Saturday, June 10.

Searches were carried out with support from the coastguard and Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR).

At around 9.15pm on Saturday 10 June, officers very sadly found a body in the area.

While formal identification has yet to take place, Jack’s family has been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been notified.

Dorset Police said they would like to thank all those who assisted with the searches and their thoughts are with Jack’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.