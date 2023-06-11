Play Brightcove video

Watch Andrew Pate's report on the highly competitive world of crazy golf

It's one of the most hotly contested world championships in the event's 20 year history.

The creme de la creme of crazy golf are going head-to-head in Hastings for the coveted title.

Organisers have called them the 'holy trinity', describing Adam Kelly, Marc 'The Force' Chapman and Michael Smith as the Federer, Nadal and Djokovic of Crazy Golf.

All three are facing off as part of an international field of champion golfers.

Hastings Adventure Golf is the home of the world championships

Adam Kelly told ITV Meridian he first fell in love with the sport as a child. " As a keen sportsman it's great to be involved at a world level."

Marc Chapman said the key to winning was "nerves of steel.

"You just have to seal the deal under pressure- either putt up or shut up."

Mark 'The Force' Chapman tells Andrew Pate about his dedication to the sport

In total, 250 players are taking part in the largest tournament ever.

The event takes place at Hastings Adventure Golf.

All professionals complete six rounds, with the top 18 players taking on a final seventh round.

This year’s championship is a global affair, with Australian Josh Mars travelling from Brisbane to compete for the coveted trophy.

He said: "I've come half way round the world to test myself, and there's no better place to do that than the World Championships."

Here's a look at the runners and riders:

Adam Kelly

The current crazy golf world champion.

Rose to fame aged 14, winning the 2009 London Open at Llamas Park.

He's become one of the most influential players in the game, winning multiple major championships.

Marc 'The Force' Chapman

Marc Chapman, AKA the Force, is a 3-time world crazy golf champion and one of the most dedicated players on tour.

When he's not on the golf course, he's an international fencing coach who's worked with Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman.

Marc won the 2011 British minigolf open at Sidcup, creating the course record 27.

Josh ‘Putting wonder from down under’ Mars