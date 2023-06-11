'Holy trinity' of Crazy Golf elite descend on Hastings for world championships
Watch Andrew Pate's report on the highly competitive world of crazy golf
It's one of the most hotly contested world championships in the event's 20 year history.
The creme de la creme of crazy golf are going head-to-head in Hastings for the coveted title.
Organisers have called them the 'holy trinity', describing Adam Kelly, Marc 'The Force' Chapman and Michael Smith as the Federer, Nadal and Djokovic of Crazy Golf.
All three are facing off as part of an international field of champion golfers.
Adam Kelly told ITV Meridian he first fell in love with the sport as a child. " As a keen sportsman it's great to be involved at a world level."
Marc Chapman said the key to winning was "nerves of steel.
"You just have to seal the deal under pressure- either putt up or shut up."
In total, 250 players are taking part in the largest tournament ever.
The event takes place at Hastings Adventure Golf.
All professionals complete six rounds, with the top 18 players taking on a final seventh round.
This year’s championship is a global affair, with Australian Josh Mars travelling from Brisbane to compete for the coveted trophy.
He said: "I've come half way round the world to test myself, and there's no better place to do that than the World Championships."
Here's a look at the runners and riders:
The current crazy golf world champion.
Rose to fame aged 14, winning the 2009 London Open at Llamas Park.
He's become one of the most influential players in the game, winning multiple major championships.
Marc Chapman, AKA the Force, is a 3-time world crazy golf champion and one of the most dedicated players on tour.
When he's not on the golf course, he's an international fencing coach who's worked with Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman.
Marc won the 2011 British minigolf open at Sidcup, creating the course record 27.
Josh ‘Putting wonder from down under’ Mars
After winning the 2023 Oceania Championship, the biggest MiniGolf event in Australia, he’s come to test himself against the best.
Josh is a burgeoning YouTube star whose channel has more than 1K subscribers.
He’s travelled from Brisbane to stay at the seaside resort of Hastings and has been acclimatising for over a week.