A cyclist is in hospital after being hit by an unmarked police car responding to an emergency call in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said the vehicle had its sirens and blue lights activated when it collided with the bicycle in St Giles at about 3.30am on Sunday.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, sustained injuries to his arm and leg. His injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.

A section of St Giles, close to the historic Lamb and Flag pub, was closed for several hours after the incident.

The force said their investigation was "ongoing".

Any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.