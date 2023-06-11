Police in Dorset are searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Jack Gilespie, 17, was reported missing after he left a property in Worth Matravers at around 4.45am on Saturday, June 10.

He is described as six feet two inches tall and of medium build with short brown hair that is shaved round the sides and longer on top.

Inspector Mark Holmes, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Jack’s welfare as it has now been some time since he was last seen and we are carrying out searches in the area to try and find him and make sure he is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding Jack’s whereabouts to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to appeal to Jack if you see this to please get in touch with us or your family and let us know where you are. We all just want to ensure that you are OK.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Jack's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk