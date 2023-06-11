Three people have died and another four are in hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after an horrific accident on the A285 in West Sussex.

The incident involving a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200 occurred near the village of Duncton, north of Chichester, at around 7.30pm on Saturday 10 June.

A stretch of road between Keepers Cottage and Littleton Farm Campsite was closed off for several hours as emergency crews attended.

Sadly, three people from the BMW were declared dead at the scene; a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and a third with minor injuries.

Anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area around that time, or captured any relevant footage on dash cam, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting serial 1542 of 10/06.

A section of the road was closed for several hours overnight but has since reopened.

Sussex Police thanked the public for their patience and understanding.