A wooden barrel containing ashes has been stolen in a burglary in Southsea, Hampshire.

A property in Lidiard Gardens was burgled between 7.45am and 4.30pm on Friday 9 June.

The ashes of a family member was taken as well as some medication and £300 in cash.

Police Constable Andy Leeks said: "If you saw anyone in this area acting suspiciously, or have any information or CCTV footage relevant to our investigation, please contact us.

"We would also like to appeal to whoever has taken the ashes to please return these to the family."

Anyone with information about the burglary is being asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 44230231303.