During the trial, Reading Crown Court was shown footage of the fatal blow.

A former Marks and Spencer security guard who killed a shoplifter with a single punch to the head, has been jailed for six years at Reading Crown Court.

Father-of-three, Sabeur Trabelsi, killed Jason Page with a "knock-out blow" after confronting him for stealing £300 worth of meat from the M&S store in Lower Earley, Reading in March 2021.

Mr Page was punched in the head, when the chase ended outside a BP petrol station in Chalfont Way.

The 52-year-old dropped to the ground and never regained consciousness.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries the following day.

45-year-old Trabelsi, of King's Road, Reading, was found guilty of manslaughter last month, which he had denied.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Victoria Hunt, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Trabelsi was working as a security guard at the time of this tragic incident.

“While confronting Jason, he made a fateful decision to punch him, causing him to fall to the ground.

“Whatever the reason for this confrontation, the violent punch was completely unnecessary and tragically, Jason struck his head on the ground, which caused unsurvivable injuries, despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

“This case has brought into focus the tragic and devastating consequences that can occur as a result of one punch.

“Jason’s family have shown tremendous patience and dignity throughout the course of our investigation and subsequent trial, and I would like to pay tribute to them for putting their trust in us to investigate the circumstances of Jason’s death.

“I hope that this sentence and conclusion of our investigation will bring some solace to Jason’s family and his friends and our thoughts remain with them.”

