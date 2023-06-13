Play Brightcove video

Dramatic footage has captured the moment torrential rain caused part of a ceiling to collapse at a Waitrose.

Water poured through a supermarket ceiling as customers shopped following flash flooding and heavy rain on Monday 12 June.

Customers at a Waitrose in Buckingham witnessed water gushing from the ceiling after torrential rain in the evening.

Some were seen running out of the shop, while others took shelter under an umbrella.

Meanwhile, The Buckingham School also saw their classrooms and corridors flooded but managed to clear the damage and reopen.

A statement on the school website said: "Like many areas of the county, The Buckingham School was affected by the adverse weather conditions yesterday afternoon (Monday).

"Our Site Team along with members of staff worked together yesterday evening to clean up and make it safe for the start of the school day today (Tuesday).

"Deep cleaning is taking place in the worst affected areas. As a result of everyone’s hard work, it is now business as usual."

The decision to open the school came after it carried out a full assessment of the affected areas, considering the health and safety of both students and staff.

