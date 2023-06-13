Ten fire engines are tackling a roof fire at a block of flats.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 2:30pm on Tuesday (13 June) at the property in Maidstone.

People living near the flats on Eden Road in Langley in Maidstone are being advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus are working to put out the flames using main jets.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is not yet known.

An update at 4:50pm on the Kent Fire and Rescue Service website said: "Crews are making steady progress to extinguish the flames.

"Please share this update with anyone in the affected area who might not have access to the internet or social media."

Members of KFRS' volunteer response team are offering welfare for crews, and support to affected residents.

