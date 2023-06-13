Play Brightcove video

The crochet world's answer to Banksy has been speaking to our reporter Chlöe Oliver about her latest creation which has taken the south by storm.

A post box topper dedicated to Paul O'Grady has been spotted and is hoping to help raise funds for rescue cats and dogs.

The knitted creation popped up in Andover in Hampshire, much to the delight of residents.

The nimble hands behind the design does all her work under her alias - 'The Croshady' or the Crochet-Banksy.

She agreed to speak to us anonymously, keen to maintain the spotlight remained on her work and not her.

The Croshady created the piece which sits along a busy row of shops in Andover.

She told ITV News Meridian: "It's fun, it's street art and that has a history of anonymity and when people say it makes them think of Paul, it makes them smile...that's why I make them."

Not just pretty to look at, it has a purpose too - to raise money for the Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in Brands Hatch, a place close to Paul's heart and also the artist as she has a rescue dog herself.

Janine Pemberthy from Battersea Cats and Dogs Home says the postbox topper is a great tribute to the TV star and animal lover from Kent, Paul O'Grady

On the postbox sits a QR code where passersby can instantly donate money.

Once the new design is ready to be installed, she’s going to give the entire item to the charity afterwards to keep or auction off.

The Croshady said: "He was such a lovely person, he seems like someone who should be celebrated. Also it's Pride month and he is, of course, an LGTBQ+ icon."

Even in death, Paul O’Grady’s legacy is helping to support hounds without homes.

Paul O'Grady immortalised in wool atop the Royal Mail postbox

