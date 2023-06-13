A teenager was found with "puncture wounds" to his neck, leg and back after being attacked in Eastleigh.

Hampshire Police said the 17-year-old teenage boy was discovered with serious injuries on Parnell Road in Eastleigh by paramedics at around 2.05pm yesterday afternoon (12 June).

He suffered a number of puncture wounds to the neck, leg and back and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Officers are now asking for any witnesses or anybody with any information to get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 44230232760.

The force said: "A person seen in the vicinity of the area at the time of the attack was described as being; a white man, aged 17-18, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build with dark brown hair.

"He was seen to be wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers, black trainers and a black crossover bag."

Detective Sergeant Mark Harris, said: “We understand that this incident may have caused concern in the local community.

"We have taken steps to ensure that there is an increased police presence in the local area and a higher visibility of uniformed officers carrying out patrols and engaging with local residents.

“We would implore anyone who may have information – regardless of how small or insignificant you believe it to be – to please come forward.

"It could prove vital in us piecing together how the incident unfolded; resulting in a teenage boy being seriously injured.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…