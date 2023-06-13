A fundraising page has raised thousands of pounds for the four children of a married couple who were found dead at their home in Newhaven. Josh and Chloe Bashford were discovered at a house in Lewes Road on Friday (9 June).

Derek Martin, 64, also known as Derek Glenn, is charged with murder. He was known to the victims, Sussex Police said.

A Go Fund Me page for the family was set up on Monday (12 June) and has so far raised £14,286 in less than 24 hours.

Members of the couple’s family earlier paid tribute to them, saying they were “funny and loving”.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, who had four children, wrote on Facebook of her “heartbreak”.

She added: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent, and loving children.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said post-mortem tests have been scheduled to take place in the next week to confirm the causes of death.

Martin will next appear in a crown court on a date yet to be set.

