WATCH the moment missing dog Maisie is found hiding in a large field thanks to the use of a drone

A dog has been reunited with her owner in a drone rescue operation - after getting trapped in a rapeseed field for 36 hours.

Dame Yvonne Moores, former Chief Nursing Officer and owner of the pup was delighted when the drone pinpointed Maisie in the shoulder-high crop in the field in Hordle in Hampshire.

Mrs Moores, 81, had taken the 20-month-old white labrador for a walk when she slipped off her lead and ran off into the field, before getting tangled in the thick vegetation.

Local resident Ryan Mullen, 36, and his daughter Ivy, 7, used his drone to scan the field from above and spot a tiny patch of trampled grass that gave away her location and showed her curled up on the ground.

“Maisie was on a lead but escaped and ran off into one of the large fields of rape near our house," Mrs Moores said.

"I called her back but the rape was very tall so we couldn’t see her and it turned out the rape had become twisted around her lead and she was trapped right in the middle of the field.

"We would never have found her without the drone - it's just amazing what technology can do.

"She would have certainly died without social media, new technology and a wonderful family who had a drone."

Dog Maisie happily reunited with owner Dame Yvonne Moores (pictured left) thanks to Ryan Mullen and daughter Ivy (pictured right). Credit: Solent News Agency

Mrs Moores, who was the former Chief Nursing Officer for England, Wales and Scotland between 1992 and 1999, put out a plea on a local Facebook page for help from someone with a drone.

She continued: "Within a couple of hours an amazing family offered to help - what super people my neighbours are."

When businessman Mr Mullen got a call from wife, Kate, who had seen a post in a local Facebook group, he decided to get his drone up in the air to help.

"My daughter was obsessed with finding the dog," the father of four said.

"It was about 8pm and we were losing the light.

"My daughter could hear the faintest of bark, and then looking at the screen we spotted a section of the field which was trampled down."

Mr Mullen revealed the treacherous conditions Maisie had found herself in, with the search party having to stop and untangle the plant from around their legs to retrieve her.

"I'm 5ft 11in but the rapeseed was up to my shoulders, I had to have Ivy on my shoulder."

"It was fantastic to find her, absolutely brilliant to have a happy ending - 36 hours is a long time to lose a dog.

Mrs Moores was just as delighted to see Maisie as she was, adding: "We had to cut our way through the rape to get to her.

"When she heard us she was barking and just over the moon to see me.

"She knew how to get home as soon as we released her - hopefully, the farmer doesn't tell us off for trespassing."

