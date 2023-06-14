Fire crews remain at the scene of a house fire of "accidental ignition" - which broke out Tuesday night (13 June).

Seven fire engines were called to Ferring in West Sussex at around 10.24pm.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue used a ladder and hose jets to put out flames in the roof space of a house at Rife Way.

Everyone has been accounted for and there were no injuries. An adjoining house was also damaged.

The fire is now out - crews from across West Sussex attended the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson said: "Joint Fire Control mobilised seven fire engines from East Preston, Lancing, Littlehampton and Worthing to the scene, as well as a command support unit and aerial ladder platform.

"Upon arrival, crews were met with a fire in the roof space.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire, which was of accidental ignition, using hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras.

"Fortunately everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries as a result of this incident."

