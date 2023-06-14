Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a property in Tisbury, Wiltshire, which has spread to the nearby train line.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted shortly before 8pm this evening (June 14) to say crews were dealing with the incident.

It said the fire had spread from the property to the surrounding area including the train line.

It added: " Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut due to the smoke plume.

"Please avoid the area where possible."

South Western Railway said all lines have now reopened but delays are expected.