CCTV shows a man trying to save a dog being attacked by a larger dog

A man had to have his finger re-attached after a "savage" attack by a large dog which went after two smaller dogs.

Nick Phillipowsky cares for a woman called Trisha and he was walking her dog Bella when the attack happened last Tuesday (6 June) at around 1.25pm.

The attacking dog locked onto Bella, while passers-by, in Birds Avenue, Garlinge, near Margate, tried to help by whacking the animal with sticks.

It was only when a local mechanic threw water on it, that it let go, but by that time, Bella had died. Bella's brother, Woody, was also injured in the incident.

Nick lost a finger in the attack and had to have a three-hour surgery to have it re-attached.

Police are investigating and the attacking dog is being kept at a pound.

It was the second time in a week that the dog had attacked - it had gone for an Alsatian puppy which subsequently lost its leg.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: "We were called at 1.25pm on Tuesday 6 June 2023 following a report that a dog was attacking other dogs in Birds Avenue, Garlinge, near Margate.

"Officers attended and the dog was seized. Two people were injured during the incident and a man was taken to a local hospital.

"Two dogs were also injured, with one sadly found deceased at the scene and another taken to a vet.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/100450/23."

