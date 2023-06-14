A serving Dorset police officer has been dismissed after he posted offensive messages in a WhatsApp group.

A tribunal found PC Mark Jordan-Gill and former officer Paul Perdrisat breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The panel heard the pair had posted sexual, pornographic, misogynistic, homophobic and racist messages.

PC Mark Jordan-Gil was dismissed from the force, and former officer Paul Perdrisat was told he would have been sacked if he had not already resigned.

Both were barred from working in the police force again.

Inspector Nicholas Mantle, who was also found guilty of gross misconduct, will return on a future date for the panel to determine the sanction.

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya said: “The public quite rightly expect the highest standards of behaviour from serving police officers and staff as this is a core component of maintaining the trust of our communities."

"I am disappointed and appalled, as would any member of the public be, that former officer Paul Perdrisat would have shared images of a racist, misogynistic, homophobic and offensive nature.

"Dorset Police is here to serve and protect our communities and it is the expectation that our people should reflect the very best of society."

“We are committed to investigating any unethical or unacceptable behaviour relating to a member of our organisation and I would encourage you to report them to the Force so they can be thoroughly investigated.”