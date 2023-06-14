The contents of a bin lorry were emptied onto a street after a fire started - caused by a battery.

The fire service was called to Littlehampton in the Arun district of West Sussex on Monday (12 June) to stop it from spreading.

No one was injured, but it has prompted the council to remind people to throw away batteries correctly.

Batteries can be disposed of by using recycling containers which can be found in places including supermarkets.

The council will soon be updating some of its vehicles with a reminder to dispose of batteries directly. Credit: Arun District Council

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Investigations show that the fire was caused by a battery being disposed of in with household waste, rather than recycled correctly.

"We urge all residents to ensure that batteries, vapes, lighters or electrical items are disposed of appropriately and not thrown away with household rubbish.

“We are grateful that nobody was injured during this incident and thank the emergency services and our contractors for their swift actions.

"This was fundamental in saving the vehicle. Had they not responded so quickly, the truck could have been destroyed or had significant damage, causing more disruption and cost.”

“ADC offer free collection of small electrical items Electrical recycling Arun District Council and batteries can be responsibly disposed of at numerous outlets including supermarkets. "

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...