Jeremy Clarkson has been partially successful in his appeal against the council to expand Diddly Squat Farm.

In a decision issued on Wednesday (14 June) the Planning Inspectorate granted permission for the car park extension.

West Oxfordshire District Council previously rejected the former Top Gear presenter’s plans to open a restaurant and extend the car park at his farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

Mr Clarkson appealed against this decision to the Planning Inspectorate back in March.

The council’s rejection of the restaurant was upheld.

Clarkson purchased the farm in 2008, but only took over the running of it himself in 2019.

The former Top Gear presenter received a poor reaction from some villagers after he expanded his farming business to include a farm shop and restaurant – which were later ordered to be closed – leading to considerable traffic congestion around the area as fans of the TV presenter flocked to visit.

