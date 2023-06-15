Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds reports from Southampton.

The only council run care home in Southampton could close later this year, the council has said.

18 months worth of building work needs to be done at Holcroft House, a 34-bedroom home with specialises in providing care for adults with dementia, to ensure it is an appropriate setting to provide care.

The works would be highly disruptive to residents, the authority said, which is why it is now consulting on the future of the site.

However locals say the closure of the site would be 'devastating' if it goes ahead.

Ruth Goldsworthy with her father, Eric. Credit: ITV Meridian

The daughter of 85 year old Eric Dalley, one of the residents of Holcroft House says her Dad has lived in the same road for 60 years.

Roth Goldsworthy told ITV Meridian this is all her Dad has ever known and worries if he would have to leave the area.

Southampton City Council are undergoing a consultation until August. But deputy leader Lorna Fielker admits that she’s had to go back on her promise of 4 years ago to keep Holcroft House open.

She said: "The council has a legal duty to provide appropriate levels of care for elderly and vulnerable adults in Southampton.

"Many of the residents in Holcroft House require specialist dementia care and while our staff do an amazing job providing that, the building itself needs extensive renovation to ensure it can provide suitable and safe accommodation.

"As the required works would be ongoing for around 80 weeks and would be highly disruptive to residents’ lives, we are consulting the residents, their advocates, their carers, our staff and the public on the future of care provision at the home.

"Myself and the Executive Director for Wellbeing and Housing have met initially with families of residents and intend to continue to meet with them throughout the consultation process as we are hoping to hear the voices of all those affected.

"The wellbeing of the residents will be the overriding factor in any decision that is made."

In the last report from the Care Quality Commission in March 2021 it was rated Good.