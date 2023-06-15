A road in Southampton has reopened following emergency services dealing with an incident.

A section of Town Quay outside the ferry terminal in Southampton was closed due to fallen power cables.

There were reports of a serious accident involving a lorry and fallen power cables.

Hampshire Police said: "Please be aware that the road outside the Red Funnel terminal in Town Quay #Southampton is now open.

"Thank you for your patience while emergency services dealt with an incident in the area - we will provide further updates on this as soon as we are able to do so."