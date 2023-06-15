Ferry services were suspended after a car fell into the water.

Dorset Police and RNLI are assisting at the incident at Banks Road in Studland, Poole where a 1998 Ford Focus seems to have been left unsecured.

It resulted in the suspension of the Sandbanks Ferry and congestion in the area.

Both lifeboats were tasked from Poole at around 14.23 to anyone who might be in trouble in the water.

An RNLI spokesperson said: "At this point, there is no suggestion that there are any casualties."

It is thought a car rolled off the slipway into the water under the dock for the ferry. Breezer 50 will have to divert via the long roadway.

Buses will run nonstop from Swanage to Poole, then nonstop to Sandbanks.

People are being warned that delays are inevitable.

