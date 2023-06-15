A man has been arrested after he apparently attempted to have sex with a tree in a park in Salisbury.

A video posted on social media shows the man, fully naked, rubbing up against the stump in Queen Elizabeth Gardens on Tuesday.

The strange behaviour was witnessed by more than 20 people in the park at the time.

One witness told Wiltshire 999s she thought the man was just "hugging the tree".

They said: “I was just walking in the park with one of my mates and we saw a man hugging a tree and thought it was interesting.

“We walked closer and as we did, we saw his trousers down...

“He just started taking off all his clothes and kissing the tree.

“After I stopped recording, the police turned up and started following the man around Salisbury, then arrested him."

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure yesterday [Tuesday] after officers were called to Queen Elizabeth Gardens shortly after 4.30pm following several reports from members of the public regarding a naked man.

"He was taken to custody and has been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…